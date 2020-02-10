Trump’s latest plan will make a ‘big dent’ in deficit, White House budget office claims

President Donald Trump’s latest budget will make a ‘big dent’ in deficit spending, says Russell Vought, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget acting director.
