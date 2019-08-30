Trump’s personal assistant resigns after speaking out of turn to reporters: reports

President Donald Trump’s personal assistant has resigned after sharing details about the president’s family and Oval Office goings-on with reporters, according to multiple reports Thursday night. Madeleine Westerhout stepped down Thursday after Trump learned about her indiscretions, the New York Times first reported. Politico later confirmed the news. Westerhout had sat directly outside the Oval Office since Trump was inaugurated, the Times said, and was seen as an unofficial gatekeeper to the president. The Times and Politico said she shared details about Trump’s personal life with reporters at an off-the-record dinner recently while the president was on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

