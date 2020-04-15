Trump’s signature to be on stimulus checks, delaying mailing process: report

Federal stimulus checks for millions of Americans will be delayed by several days because President Donald Trump wanted his signature to be on them, the Washington Post reported late Tuesday. It will reportedly be the first time any president’s signature has appeared on checks to taxpayers. Since the president is not actually authorized to sign checks from the U.S. Treasury, Trump’s signature will appear in the “memo” space on the bottom left, across from the authorized signature of a nonpartisan Bureau of the Fiscal Service official. The Post reported the final decision was made Monday night, and will delay the first batch of checks to be mailed out. Treasury Department officials denied to the Post that Trump’s signature caused a delay, saying checks were not scheduled to be mailed until next week anyway. The signature will not appear on direct deposits, only on checks mailed to taxpayers for whom the government does not have banking information.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

