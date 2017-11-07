Trump’s surprise visit to Korean DMZ canceled due to poor weather

A surprise visit by President Donald Trump to the Korean demilitarized zone was called off Wednesday due to bad weather. According to the Associated Press, Trump’s helicopter was almost at the DMZ when fog and poor visibility forced the trip to be aborted, and Trump returned to Seoul. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was disappointed. “I think he’s pretty frustrated,” she told reporters. The trip to the heavily fortified border with North Korea had not been announced, and in fact, last week the White House explicitly said he would not visit the DMZ. “It’s becoming a little bit of a cliché, frankly,” one White House official said. Trump is visiting South Korea as part of a 10-day Asian tour, and is scheduled to speak to South Korea’s National Assembly later in the day.

