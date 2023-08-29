The Transportation Security Administration said late Tuesday it expects to screen more than 14 million people at airports during Labor Day holiday weekend, with Friday projected to be the busiest day, with nearly 3 million air travelers passing through airports’ security checkpoints. Traveler volumes during this summer travel period are higher than summer 2019, “marking the busiest summer travel period on record,” the TSA said. For Labor Day weekend, which the TSA extends through Sept. 6, passenger volumes are expected to be 11% higher than last year, the agency said. Arrive “early, pack your patience,” TSA administrator David Pekoske said. The U.S. Global JETS ETF JETS has gained 14% in the year to date, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

