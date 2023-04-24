Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News, according to a statement from the network on Monday. “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” said the statement. Carlson’s last program at the network was broadcast on Friday night. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named,” said the statement. The news comes a week after Fox news parent Fox Corp. FOX settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges. The company agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the suit, which involved charges that Fox News baselessly accused the company of rigging its voting machines against former President Donald Trump in 2020. It was the most-watched media libel case in decades. Fox stock was last down 4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

