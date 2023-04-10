These were the biggest moving stocks ahead of Monday’s open. Gainers: Shares of Micron Technology Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading, getting a boost after production cuts announced by rival Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd . Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources rose 7.3% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the shale driller had held preliminary talks with Exxon Mobil over a potential acquisition. Stock in Capital One Financial dropped 3.5% after reports that Walmart Inc. had sued the credit-card giant to scrap their partnership. Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. slumped 38% in premarket trading after the food storage products maker issued a going-concern warning late Friday, saying it had hired financial advisors to help steer it through near-term challenges.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

