Tupperware Brands Corp.’s stock TUP climbed 8.8% in premarket trades Friday, as shares of the beleaguered maker of iconic containers continued their rally. The stock ended Thursday’s session up 56.3%. On Monday Tupperware shares skyrocketed 75.6%, on no apparent news, marking its largest one-day percentage gain ever. Amid its surging share price, the company’s market capitalization hit $84.51 million on Thursday. On July 7, when Tupperware said that it had entered a waiver agreement with some of its creditors, the company’s market cap hovered around $33 million. Tupperware’s recent trading activity is reminiscent of spikes in other names also recently seen as “left for dead,” as Samantha LaDuc, founder of LaDucTrading.com, put it to MarketWatch this week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story