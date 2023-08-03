Tupperware Brands Corp.’s TUP second-quarter report will be filed late, the beleaguered maker of iconic food containers said Thursday. In an SEC filing, Tupperware explained that it is unable to file its report for the quarter ended July 1 by the prescribed due date. Tupperware cited “the time and effort” required to complete its consolidated financial statements for its Form 10-K annual report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 1, 2023. “The company will be unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to complete and file the Q2 Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period,” it said. “As previously disclosed on its Form 8-K on April 7, 2023, the Company is continuing its restatement of previously issued financial statements and the financial statement close process for the year ended December 31, 2022.” Since the 8-K filing, Tupperware has “identified additional prior period misstatements and additional material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting,” the company said. The April 7 8-K filing also disclosed the company’s “substantial doubt” about Tupperware’s ability to continue as a going concern. “While the Company is still completing its second quarter 2023 financial close process, it expects that its Q2 Form 10-Q will reflect a material decline in revenues for the quarter ended July 1, 2023 as compared to the quarter ended June 25, 2022,” Tupperware said, in the filing. “The Company believes that its preliminary estimated revenue results for the quarter ended July 1, 2023 will be within the range of $260 – $270 million.” Tupperware’s stock, which ended Thursday’s session down 4.1%, rose 0.9% in extended trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

