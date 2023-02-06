An initial U.S. aid response to Turkey after earthquakes in that country and Syria is “already underway,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday, while U.S.-supported organizations in Syria are “responding to the earthquakes’ effects.” Blinken’s statement came after a powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,900 people. “I have directed my team to remain in close contact with our Turkish allies and our humanitarian partners in the coming days to determine what the region needs,” said Blinken. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

