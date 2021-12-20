Turkish lira hits fresh record low after Erdogan vows inflation will fall

The Turkish lira tumbled to fresh lows against the dollar on Monday, following a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who reiterated the country’s need to keep cutting interest rates. The lira was trading at a fresh low of 17.41 against the dollar, taking out lows seen late last week after the centralbank cut interest rates to 14% from 15%. Erdogan reportedly said Sunday that he won’t let Turkey be “crushed by interest rates,” adding that “God willing, inflation will fall as soon as possible.” A dramatically weaker lira — down 134% so far this year — has triggered spiraling costs for imports, fuel and essentials.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

