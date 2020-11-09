Turkish lira soars after Albayrak resignation, Uysal dismissal

The Turkish lira rallied Monday after the resignation of the country’s finance minister and the firing of the Turkish central bank governor. Berat Albayrak, the finance minister who also is the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, quit, a day after the firing of Muray Uysal, the governor of the Turkish central bank. The dollar dropped 4.5% to 8.1358 lira, though the dollar is still up 37% this year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

