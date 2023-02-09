Twitter Inc.’s social-media service appeared to stop working for many users Wednesday afternoon. The service was telling users they had reached their daily limit for tweets and would not allow them to post. The website Downdetector noted a large spike in reports of the site being down starting at roughly 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday, though Twitter’s status blog, which is typically used to convey outages, showed all systems were operational. The problem appeared to be resolved about 90 minutes later. Tesla Inc. TSLAChief Executive Elon Musk purchased the site for $44 billion late last year and laid off thousands of employees, including media-relations personnel who would typically communicate to the public and media when there were problems with the site. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

