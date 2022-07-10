: Twitter, Elon Musk hire legal heavyweights for upcoming court battle: report

Bloomberg News reported Sunday that Twitter has hired merger-law experts Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to represent the company as it sues Musk, who announced Friday he was backing out of a $44 billion takeover deal.
