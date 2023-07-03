Twitter is facing a lawsuit from an Australian property management company for failing to pay more than $1 million in bills for office fitouts after the social media platform was taken over by Elon Musk last October, according to NCA NewsWire. Facilitate Corp., which is based in Sydney, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court in California, alleging that Twitter has stopped paying invoices for services provided in London, Dublin, Singapore and Sydney. The group was contracted by Twitter in 2015 to fit out office spaces in several non-U.S. locations, a service it provided to “Twitter’s satisfaction and Twitter paid its invoices.” That changed after the Tesla Inc. TSLA acquired Twitter for $44 billion, according to Facilitate. The suit further alleges that Musk’s moderation decisions, which included banning critics and allowing formerly banned accounts to return, three Twitter into “instant financial crisis.” Musk famously fired half of Twitter’s staff immediately after buying the company and later had to rehire some when it became clear they fulfilled critical functions. “On information and belief, Twitter responded with a campaign of extreme belt-tightening that amounted to requiring nearly everyone to whom it owes money to sue,” Facilitate alleged, according to NCA. On Saturday, Musk announced he was limiting the daily number of tweets users can read, after thousands of users reported problems trying to access the social media app. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

