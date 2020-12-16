: Twitter fined over bug that caused protected tweets to become public, in landmark data privacy case

A bug, traced back to a change in the app’s code from 2014, led to nearly 89,000 European Twitter users’ protected tweets being made public between 2017 and 2019, according to Twitter’s own investigation.
