On the eve of the presidential election, Twitter Inc. on Monday night hid a tweet by President Donald Trump that claimed a Supreme Court ruling allowing Pennsylvania to continue to count votes received three days after Election Day would “induce violence.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Twitter flags incendiary Trump tweet about Pennsylvania ballots as ‘misleading’ - November 2, 2020
- What’s Worth Streaming: 20 streaming shows if you need to escape the stress of election night - November 2, 2020
- Earnings Watch: Uber will take a financial hit no matter what California voters decide - November 2, 2020