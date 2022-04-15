Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Twitter loses another bullish analyst, as KeyBanc’s Patterson says Musk’s bid could ‘go up in smoke’

Twitter loses another bullish analyst, as KeyBanc’s Patterson says Musk’s bid could ‘go up in smoke’

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 29 mins ago

Twitter Inc. lost another bull, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the social media company in the wake of Elon Musk’s buyout proposal. Patterson cut his rating to sector weight, after being at overweight since January 2021, saying that the potential for the Musk bid to “go up in smoke” will turn investor focus on a more challenging macro environment that elevates downside risk to financial estimates. The stock had initially rallied Thursday after Musk, Tesla Inc.’s chief executive, disclosed a $54.20-per-share buyout bid, but pulled an intraday U-turn to close down 1.7%, and 16.8% below the bid price, as skepticism about a deal increased. Patterson believes Twitter will reject the bid, which puts the company in a “difficult” situation. “Rejecting the offer risks losing Mr. Musk as a shareholder and potentially receiving more criticism of the product at a time in which the macro environment elevates risk to ad models.” With Patterson’s downgrade, only eight of the 38 analysts surveyed by FactSet are bullish. Twitter’s stock has tumbled 37.1% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.