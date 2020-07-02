Twitter removes image from Trump tweet for copyright violation

Twitter Inc. on Wednesday removed an image tweeted by President Donald Trump for copyright violations. “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” a message says in the Tuesday post in place of the image. Axios reported Wednesday night that the image was from the New York Times, which reportedly complained to Twitter. Twitter reportedly told Axios that the image was a meme that Trump had tweeted.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story