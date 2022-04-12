: Twitter shareholder sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of his stake

A Twitter Inc. shareholder is suing Elon Musk, claiming he and others suffered financial losses because of the billionaire’s delay in disclosing his stake in the social-media company.
