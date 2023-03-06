Twitter appeared to be showing signs of wear Monday, with images unable to be posted and links from the social-media service not connecting to their desired location, but the platform said less than an hour later . A tweet from the platform’s support account reported that parts of the service could be offline. Just after noon Eastern, Twitter Support tweeted “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.” Then, a little after 1 p.m. Eastern, the support account tweeted: “Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!” Twitter has suffered multiple outages and issues since Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk acquired the service in October and laid off thousands of workers.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

