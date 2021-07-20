The Georgia Republican, who has touted conspiracy theories and has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccines, will be blocked from tweeting for 12 hours.
- : Twitter suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading vaccine misinformation - July 19, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: CEOs of Comcast, ViacomCBS met to talk possible streaming partnership overseas - July 19, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: States, drug industry set to approve $26 billion opioid settlement this week - July 19, 2021