Nearly 58% or about 17.5 million Twitters votes were cast in favor of Elon Musk stepping down from the company, Musk’s Twitter account said Monday. Meanwhile shares of Tesla Inc. , the electric car company that Musk also runs, saw its stock rise by 4.7% in premarket trades. Musk has been running Twitter for 53 days, during which time he’s laid off a large percentage of the company’s work force and drawn criticism recently for suspending accounts of four journalists. The latest controversy revolved around whether Twitter would ban accounts that post links or usernames for certain “prohibited” third-party social media platforms. The social media platform announced the ban and then seemingly rescinded the rule about 12 hours later. During that issue, Musk then asked Twitter users to vote on whether he should continue to run the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

