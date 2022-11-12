TikTok has seen the biggest bump in ad activity since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Twitter’s advertiser exodus benefits TikTok, Reddit and Snapchat, data suggest - November 12, 2022
- Next Avenue: These simple food choices could reduce your risk of dementia - November 12, 2022
- MarketWatch Premium: Bitcoin owners are bellyaching about its plunge, but the digital currency’s volatility is no more extreme than that of stocks - November 12, 2022