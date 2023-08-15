Special purpose acquisition company Two TWOA said Tuesday it agreed to merge with LatAm Logistics Properties S.A. in a deal that values the combined business at $578 million. The to-be-formed holding company will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “LLP” when the deal closes as expected in the fourth quarter. LatAm Logistics Properties S.A. is a developer, owner, and manager of institutional quality, class A industrial and logistics real estate in Central and South America.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
