Two dead after knife attack in France train station: reports

Two women were killed Sunday at a train station in Marseille, France, by an attacker with a knife, according to media reports. The assailant was shot dead by police, but not before he stabbed one woman to death and cut the throat of the other woman, the BBC reported. The station has been evacuated, and an investigation has been opened, according to officials, the Associated Press reported.

