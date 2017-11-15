Two more women describe Roy Moore’s unwanted advances toward teens

Two more women have come forward describing unwanted sexual overtures from Roy Moore when they were teenagers, the Washington Post reported Wednesday night. One woman said when she was about 18, Moore — then about 30 — unexpectedly called her at her high school. The two eventually went out on a date, and she said Moore gave her an unwanted, “forceful” kiss that left her afraid. Another woman said she complained to her supervisor over Moore’s behavior toward that same woman when he entered the Sears store that both teens worked at in Gadsen, Ala. “Watch out for this guy,” a store manager reportedly told new hires. Earlier in the day, Moore’s legal team attempted to discredit other women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, calling them part of a partisan attack against his U.S. Senate campaign.

