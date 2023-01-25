Most adults said they feel that the housing market is headed off a cliff, but unemployment remains low and house prices are rising, albeit at a slower pace.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Jeremy Grantham says ‘easiest leg’ of stock-market bubble burst is over. Here’s what’s next. - January 25, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices pull back after hitting 9-month high - January 25, 2023
- : Two-thirds of Americans expect the housing market to crash in the next 3 years. Are they overreacting? - January 25, 2023