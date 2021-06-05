: Tyler Freeland was ghosted by child-care centers that were supposedly hiring — suddenly, that all changed

Some 18,000 of the 559,000 jobs (3%) that were created last month were in child care and/or daycare services
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Retirees to youngsters: It’s not as bad as you think - June 5, 2021
- : How do wealthy investors feel about their good fortune during the pandemic? The answer may surprise you - June 5, 2021
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘You shouldn’t feel pressured’: Many Americans dread returning to the office — so what happens next? - June 5, 2021