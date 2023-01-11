Tyson Foods Inc. TSN said Wednesday it is adding about 400 jobs at its prepared foods plant in Caseyville, Illinois. The company is expecting to invest $180 million to develop the plant which makes Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacks and breakfast items. The company is adding seven product lines and 270,000 square feet to the facility to increase automated warehousing and robotics. The facility currently employs more than 300 people. Tyson stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story