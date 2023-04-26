Tyson Foods Inc. TSN plans to cut 10% of its corporate jobs and to eliminate 15% of leadership roles, The Wall Street Journal said Wednesday, citing a memo the newspaper reviewed. Discussions with the majority of employees affected will happen this week, according to the report. The newspaper said that a Tyson spokesperson declined to comment beyond the note. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story