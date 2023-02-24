U-Haul Holding Co. UHAL said Friday four employees will lose their jobs as it closes a facility in Massillon, Ohio at the end of February. The do-it-yourself mover said the facility, which was located at 2914 Lincoln Way E. in Massillon, was bought by the company in 1977. U-Haul plans to keep the property and lease it, preferably to a U-Haul dealer. U-Haul’s stock, which fell 1.0% in midday trading, has gained 7.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 1.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story