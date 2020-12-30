: U.K. and EU launch formal ratification of post-Brexit trade deal. But how will the stock markets react on Monday?

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Union leaders formally signed on Wednesday the trade treaty they concluded last week after 10 months of tough negotiations.
