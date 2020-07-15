U.K. broadcaster says positive Oxford vaccine news may come

Positive news may come Thursday on initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca , according to a report from U.K. television broadcaster ITV. The report said “apparently the vaccine is generating the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see.”

