U.K. economy shrank for first time since 2012 in the second quarter

The U.K. economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter, after 0.5% growth in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, which was below market and the Bank of England forecasts. Year-over-year, GDP grew by 1.2%. Stockpiling that took place in the first quarter reversed in part during the second quarter, and a number of car manufacturers had brought forward their annual shutdown.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

