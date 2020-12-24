U.K. ETFs jump as Brexit deal is finalized

Exchange-traded funds with exposure to Great Britain rallied Thursday after news reports that the country had reached a trade deal with the European Union. The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and the Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were both up slightly more than 0.6% mid-morning, and the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF gained 0.5%. The pound also jumped 0.5% on the news. Britain is set to leave the EU’s economic bloc Jan. 1, but few details about the post-divorce trade configurations had been set until now. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story