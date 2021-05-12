: U.K. follows some U.S. states in fight over voter ID plan for elections

Voters in the U.K. could be forced to show photo ID at future elections, after a controversial new law proposed by Boris Johnson’s government was unveiled in the queen’s speech to Parliament.
