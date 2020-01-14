U.K. gambling companies drop on credit-card ban

Shares of U.K. gambling companies including 888 Holdings , William Hill and Flutter Entertainment lost ground Tuesday as the U.K. Gambling Commission announced it would ban them from accepting payments on credit cards. The commission cited data showing 800,000 U.K. customers use credit cards to gamble and 22% of online gamblers who use credit cards to gamble are classed as problem gamblers. The ban is due to go into effect on April 14. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

