U.K. GDP drops 2% in first quarter in worst fall since financial crisis

U.K. GDP fell 2% in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, which was the worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008. The 2% decline did however beat economist estimates for a 2.6% drop. In March in particular, the U.K. economy contracted by 5.8%. “With the arrival of the pandemic nearly every aspect of the economy was hit in March, dragging growth to a record monthly fall,” said Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
