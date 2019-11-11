U.K. GDP edges up 0.3% in third quarter, for slowest year-over-year growth in nine years

U.K. GDP grew 0.3% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. The year-over-year growth of 1% was the slowest since the first quarter of 2010. Economists polled by FactSet expected 0.4% quarterly growth. The British pound traded at $1.2799 after the GDP data release.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
