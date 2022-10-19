European stock markets are expected to respond to the U.K.’s inflation readings for September due to be released before market hours. The sentiment boost provided by U.K.’s turnaround on fiscal measures and the expectations of strong corporate earnings would however temper the lingering fears of persistent inflation and forceful action by central banks.
