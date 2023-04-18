The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it’s launched a merger inquiry into Amazon.com’s AMZN deal to buy iRobot IRBT and has set a June 16 deadline for its phase 1 decision. The regulator had previously said it was considering whether the deal would result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services. Amazon last year said it was going to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share, in cash.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story