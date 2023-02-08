The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said an in-depth independent investigation on Microsoft’s MSFT proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVIprovisionally finds the deal raises concerns about cloud and console gaming. The U.K. had launched the probe of the $69 billion deal back in September, alongside similar probes in the U.S. and European Union. The CMA said it will issue a final report on April 26, as it sought comment on both its provisional findings and potential options for addressing its concerns.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

