The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority on Friday said it was seeking comment on whether Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI “has resulted in a relevant merger situation and, if so, the impact that the merger could have on competition in the U.K.” The regulator noted the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI includes a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment, collaboration in technology development and exclusive provision of cloud services by Microsoft to OpenAI. There have recently been a number of developments in the governance of OpenAI, some of which involved Microsoft, it noted, a reference to Sam Altman getting fired, and then re-hired, as CEO, with a new board. The regulator said it will review whether the partnership has resulted in an acquisition of control. Microsoft shares slipped 0.5% in premarket trade, having rallied 55% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

