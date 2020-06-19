U.K. retail sales and consumer confidence bounce in May

U.K. retail sales volumes partly bounced for May, with a rise of 12%, compared to record falls, but sales were stll 13.1% lower than February, before the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Non-food stores provided the largest contribution to growth, up 24.3%, and with a rise of 42% in household goods stores. The proportion spent online reached the highest proportion on record in May 2020 at 33.4%, versus 30.8% reported in April 2020. Separately, data showed U.K. consumer confidence increase to its highest level since March, at minus 36 in late May, according to GfK, Reuters reported.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

