U.K. retail sales fall by a record 18% in April, clothing sales slump 50%

A nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak triggered a record fall in U.K. retail sales in April, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday. The volume of sales fell 18.1% in April on the year, the biggest monthly drop on record, following a slide of 5.2% in March. All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales except for a record rise in sales for non-store retailing of 18% and a continued gain in sales for alcohol stores at 2.3%. The volume of clothing sales plunged by 50.2% compared to March, which had seen a 34.9% drop. The data also revealed the biggest amount spent online was the highest on record in April 2020 at 30.7%, versus 19.1% reported in April 2019.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

