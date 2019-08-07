U.S. 10-year Treasury auction tailed at a 1.7% yield, but still above prior six refunding auctions

A closely-watched 10-year Treasury note auction Wednesday came at a discounted 1.7% yield, after seeing weaker non-dealer participation, according to analysts. But when put into context, the Treasury auction also came well below the average of the prior six refunding auctions of 2.857% yield, according to BMO Capital Markets data. The sale followed overnight central bank rate cuts in New Zealand, India and Thailand, which came at more aggressive levels than anticipated and sent overall yields tumbling on U.S. government-backed debt. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
