U.S. adds 130,000 jobs in August, unemployment flat at 3.7%

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) – The U.S. created a lackluster 130,000 new jobs in August, adding to evidence that hiring has slowed sharply in 2019. The increase in new jobs fell well short of the 170,000 MarketWatch forecast, but August employment figures often miss Wall Street’s initial target because so many vacationing businesspeople turn in the surveys late. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%. The average wage paid to American workers rose 11 cents, or 0.4%, to $28.11 an hour. The 12-month rate of hourly wage gains dipped to 3.2% from 3.3%. Hours worked each week rose 0.1 hour to 34.4, with an even bigger increase in manufacturing. The government revised the increase in new jobs in July down to 159,000 from 164,000. June’s gain was trimmed to 178,000 from 193,000.

