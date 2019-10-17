U.S. and Turkey agree on ceasefire in Syria, Pence announces

Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday the U.S. and Turkey have agreed on a ceasefire in Syria. Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day. Pence said in Ankara that the ceasefire would last 120 hours and allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw from a safe zone area. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF rose more than 3% after Pence’s announcement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

