: U.S. budget deficit shrinks to $217 billion in February as end of stimulus slows the growth in debt

The U.S. posted a budget deficit of $217 billion in February vs. a shortfall of $311 billion in the same month last year, reflecting slower growth in government debt after the end of pandemic-induced federal stimulus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: These emerging markets are set to feel most pain as Russia-Ukraine war sends oil, food prices soaring - March 10, 2022
- DraftKings stock sinks to near 2-year low, as sellers aren’t regretting their decision yet - March 10, 2022
- : Underpaid, lacking career advancement and feeling disrespected — the 3 main reasons workers are quitting their jobs (for better ones) - March 10, 2022